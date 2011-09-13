Service Industry Professionals Increasingly Choosing TheAirMovers.com for Air Movers

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2011 -- TheAirMovers.com, an online source for professional drying and inflating equipments, is seeing a significant spike in sales due to outperforming their competitors in the eyes of service professionals. The online supplier carries a selection of air movers, carpet dryers, pet dryers, inflatable blowers and ventilators for the restoration, janitorial, sanitization and Inflatable advertising industry.



Air Movers and Inflatable blowers must provide the ruggedness, power and functionality to work consistently, quietly and powerfully in a variety of situations. TheAirMovers.com is increasingly seen by professional users as the go-to supplier with the best products and lowest prices in the industry.



Several models from the air mover supplier have become in-demand solutions for these professionals, so they have recently reduced their prices to better serve these clients and their markets. “When it comes to moving, circulating, heating and cooling air, professionals rely on these products to be efficient, dependable and rugged,” said an The Air Mover representative. We’ve made a commitment to them to deliver exceptional products and service that meet their diverse needs in any environment.”



Restoration and janitorial service professionals have come to rely on the Polar Bear Model PB-25 axial air mover to ventilate or dry any environment with maximum ease. Ideal for a host of surfaces and environments, the unit features a two-speed 1/4 HP motor, four-point base design for 360 degree positioning, daisy chain capability plus a host of other features. The unit is currently on sale for $249.00.



The burgeoning pet grooming industry relies on the B-Air, Bear Power II professional-grade pet dryer as the dog dryer of choice. At 4HP, 13.2 amps, 14 pounds and a compact 18 X 7.25 X 12 inches, this unit is powerful enough for in-office grooming while still being safe to operate in customers' homes. The Bear Power II offers the capabilities and features of more expensive models at the low sale price of $189.00.



The new Kodiak 1.5 HP Bounce House inflatable blower provides 1.5 HP, produces 1290 CFM with 9.8 inches of static pressure while maintaining a low 8.8 running amp draw. With a host of additional features, the unit is currently on sale for $179.00. With its versatile design, the Grizzly GP-1 carpet dryer can be used in 3 different angles to allow air flow in any direction. With its swing-out kickstand, the GP-1 can also be elevated for a 4th position. With 3 speeds to choose from, the Grizzly GP-1 is equipped for any type of situation.



In addition to these models, The Air Movers have a variety of dryers, parts and accessories. All units feature a full manufacturer's warranty and 30-day refund or exchange guarantee. For more information on these and other models, please visit http://www.theairmovers.com/