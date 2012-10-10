Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- ServiceMaster by Glenn has officially been offering 24 hour water extraction, cleaning and disaster restoration services to the South Florida area for 33 years. ServiceMaster is an extensive network of disaster relief and reconstruction experts and South Florida’s own ServiceMaster by Glenn has been providing immediate relief and cleaning for flood, water, fire and mold damage for three decades. In the wake of storms, fires and even plumbing and fire suppression system related interior damage. ServiceMaster provides clean out, water removal and mold remediation fast and efficiently across all of South Florida. ServiceMaster has always been regarded as an expert of large loss recovery and commercial restoration services, providing a response to any size business or luxury estate in 2 to 4 hours after an accident, fire or weather disaster.



33 Years of this type of 24 hour rapid response service has pushed ServiceMaster by Glenn to another level when it comes to assisting South Florida in the wake of storms, fires and floods. They have performed repairs, water extraction and clean out in the wake of every major storm in 33 years. ServiceMaster by Glenn has carried a mold remediation license for a large portion of its 33 year history of helping South Florida. This makes it an especially suited choice for preservation efforts for all types of water damage and exposure to the elements. With a 33 year history of offering assistance to South Florida homes and businesses is glad to offer a free estimate to any Florida resident in need.



