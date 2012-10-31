Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- ServiceMaster advertises 24/7 service across the entire South Florida area. This claim was recently put to the test by a broken water main on the twelfth floor of an exclusive Pelican Bay condominium complex. The owner had leased this property for the summer, and the tenant had left to travel to Key West for a few days.



ServiceMaster received the call from the on-site property manager. Service Master was called in after the flooding and running water had been reported by several neighbors. Inside the unit water had pooled two to three feet deep in some places. ServiceMaster was on-site inside of an hour and preformed a complete water damage restoration on site that day. This rapid response saved much of the property and potentially saved millions of dollars in further remediation.



The immediate removal of the water and drying of carpet, carpet pad and furniture in the condominium prevented the onset of numerous strains of mold and mildew. Not every piece of water damaged property was salvageable, but the success rate was considered very high by both the property manager and tenant. The owner, upon returning for inspection, was earnestly surprised at how much was saved and suffered minimal water damage for the depth of the flooding. The ServiceMaster team carefully removed the water and then gave the entire property a microbial treatment to ensure no mold would fester. ServiceMaster continued to monitor the property for air circulation and dehumidifying until the resident and owner arrived on site at the behest of the condo management team. The water line breaking was atypical. What was typical was the ServiceMaster response with flood restoration and water removal services. For more information on ServiceMaster click here.