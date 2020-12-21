New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2020 -- The global service procurement market is forecast to reach USD 1,494.9 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Significant growth in the service procurement market is forecasted to be observed during the forecast period. The growth and expansion of the service procurement market is the result of the combination of several factors. Continuous emphasis on increasing productivity among end-user industries, increased demand for human resources, the rise in the number of freelancers, and elevated focus on workforce analytics are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the market.



In regards to region, Europe occupies the second-largest market share in the service procurement market. The market dominance of the region is the result of the expansion in end-user industries like IT & Telecommunication increased demand for contractual workers, which has increased the relevance of service procurement in this region are also contributing to its market share.



Service Procurement Market: Leading Participants



PRO Unlimited, Beeline, DCR Workforce, Upwork, Peoplefluent, Provade, Workmarket, Field Nation, Superior Group, and Pixid.



Reports and Data have segmented the global Service Procurement on the basis of modem type, installation area, application, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement



Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Solutions



Resource tracking and sourcing

Freelancer management

Contingent workforce management

Service governance

Reporting and analytics

Services



Maintenance and Support

Integration and Deployment

Consulting



Organization size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



On-premises

Cloud



End-users Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2026)



Energy and Utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]

IT & Telecommunication

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Service procurement market held a market share of USD 673.8 Million in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 10.3% during the forecast period.



In context to Type, it has been segmented into Direct Procurement and Indirect Procurement. The Direct Procurement segment generated a higher revenue of USD 437.9 Million in 2018 with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. The fact that Direct Procurement is highly necessary and applicable in the functioning of end-user industries as it helps in acquiring services and components that are directly associated with organization functioning, is contributing to its generated revenue.



In regards to Component, it has been segmented into Services and Solutions. The Solutions segment yielded a higher revenue of USD 32.5 Million in 2018 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.



In context to Organization size, it has been segmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium enterprises. The Large enterprises' segment occupied a larger market share of 80.0% in 2018, with a growth rate of 9.5% during the forecast period. The segment is forecasted to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period…Continued



