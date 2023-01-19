London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2023 -- Service Procurement Market Scope & Overview Report 2022 : The Global Service Procurement Market Size will reach USD 1501.2 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% over the analysis period. The Service Procurement market report includes the Porter's Five Forces Analysis, sales channels, distributors, market drivers, challenges, trends, opportunities, risks, and entry barriers. To assess market size, companies, regions, product categories, and end industries are reviewed, along with previous and forecast data. The reader is educated on the provider landscape as well as any future developments in market competitiveness.



In the Service Procurement report's competition analysis, each of the top international market competitors is covered with a great insights. The value chain analysis and assessment of the five Porter forces discussed in the report can assist rivals in strengthening their global market positions. The market report considers both domestic and international markets, as well as long-term growth possibilities.



Key Players Included in this report are:



SAP Fieldglass (US)

Beeline (US)

DCR Workforce (US)

PRO Unlimited (US)

PeopleFluent (US)

Provade (US)

PIXID (France)

Upwork (US)

Field Nation (US)

WorkMarket (US)

Superior Group (US)

Enlighta (US)

TargetRecruit (US)



Market Segmentation Analysis



According to industry analysts, the global Service Procurement market has been fully segmented by type, application, and geography. The market report considers the industry's current status, market share, growth rate, predicted trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, in addition to Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Readers of the report may benefit from having client information from various companies provided.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



The market research report provides recommendations that market participants may employ to protect their businesses against the negative consequences of pandemic-like conditions. The primary goal of the research report is to examine the overall consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic on the Service Procurement market.



Regional Outlook



The Service Procurement market report focuses on major global regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The market research report discusses the evolution of regional marketplaces where industry participants can make future investments.



Service Procurement Market Major Segments and Subsegments Listed Below:



Service Procurement Market Segmentation, By Type



Contingent Workforce Management

Freelancer Management

Statement of Work Procurement

Services Governance and MSA Management

Analytics and Reporting

Resource Sourcing and Tracking



Service Procurement Market Segmentation, By Application



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer goods

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Transportation and Logistics

Energy and Utilities

Others



Years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028



Competitive Analysis



The global Service Procurement market's major rivals are analyzed in terms of market shares, most recent initiatives, new product introductions, alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and the markets they intend to target. We also provide a complete analysis of their product lines to investigate the products and aims they prioritize when competing on the global market.



Key Reasons to Purchase the Service Procurement Market Report



- To achieve a competitive advantage, develop successful counter tactics against rising firms with potentially large product portfolios.

- The research looks at products at various stages of development, including pre-registration, discovery, and undisclosed.

- Develop and build in-licensing and out-licensing plans by finding suitable partners with the most appealing efforts to expand and broaden the business's potential and scope.



Conclusion



Service Procurement market research investigates development and policy objectives, cost structures, and production processes. The research is useful for businesses and anybody else interested in the market because it gives essential information on the state of the sector.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Service Procurement Market Size by Player

4 Service Procurement by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Service Procurement Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion



