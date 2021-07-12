Service Procurement Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: Beeline, Provade, Upwork

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- The latest study released on the Global Service Procurement Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Service Procurement market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

SAP Fieldglass (United States),Beeline (United States),DCR Workforce (United States),Apsolut GmbH (Germany),PRO Unlimited (United States),PeopleFluent (United States),Provade (United States),PIXID (France),Upwork (United States),Field Nation (United States)



Definition:

The services procurement consist of activities which is directly involved in purchasing and sourcing commercial services which allow a company to promote itself, and its products and services in the market. From strategic sourcing through payables, procurement services can help transform your business into a cognitive organization. By accessing refined, real-time data it deliver a highly personalized user experience that can learn over time. The global service procurement market is expected to witness a significant growth owing to increasing growth in the number of freelancers in the market.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Focus on Workforce Analytics



Market Drivers:

- Effective Management of Expenditure on Contractual Workers

- Growth in the Number of Freelancers in the Market



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Number of Provisional Workers in the Services Industry

- Increasing Solution Adoption by Service Providers



The Global Service Procurement Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Solutions (Contingent Workforce Management, Freelancer Management, Statement of Work Procurement, Analytics and Reporting and Other), Services (Deployment and Integration, Support and Maintenance, Consulting)), Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Goods, Healthcare Industry, Energy and Utilities, Others), Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud Based), Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)



Global Service Procurement market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Service Procurement market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Service Procurement market.

- -To showcase the development of the Service Procurement market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Service Procurement market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Service Procurement market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Service Procurement market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Service Procurement market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Service Procurement near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Service Procurement market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



