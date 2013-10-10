Service Pro.net Is Pleased to Announce Its Recent Hire of John Cole as Director of Mobile Solutions Department

Drums, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Service Pro.net, a trusted software provider for over 20 years (http://www.theservicepro.net/), is pleased to announce its recent hire of John Cole, who will join the Service Pro.net team as Director of Mobile Solutions. Within this role, John will lead the company’s newly developed Mobile Solutions Department and focus on new mobile products, marketing, and building the current mobile business. John’s role in this initiative will assist in meeting the needs of a growing customer base and target markets to improve their operational efficiencies.



John comes to Service Pro.net with over 12 years of experience within the mobile technology market with expertise in mobile software, hardware, M2M, wireless technologies, AIDC technologies, and services.



John holds a Bachelor’s degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY in Business Management, specializing in Marketing and Economics.



To find out more about Service Pro.net and its products and services, email sales@servsuite.net or call (614) 8744300.



Contact:

John Cole

(614) 553-0253

jcole@servsuite.net

http://www.theservicepro.net/