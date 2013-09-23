Service Pro.net Offers ServSuite Mobile Bundle for Field Service Technicians

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Service Pro.net, your trusted software provider for over 20 years http://www.theservicepro.net/), is proud to announce its latest evolution in mobile workforce automation referred to as the ServSuite Mobile Bundle. The ServSuite Mobile Bundle will help run your business more efficiently and effectively. Set up is simple and getting your business mobile only takes a matter of minutes.



Service Pro.net is making it easy to get your field service technicians mobile, connected, and efficient. With the ServSuite Mobile Bundle, Service Pro.net is offering a fit for purpose all in one solution that gives your techs their daily schedule in real time and allows you to complete work orders, sell products, record observations, track materials used, and other crucial functions eliminating the need for handwritten work orders. Everything you need to get started is included in this new bundled service including ServSuite Mobile Monthly Software Rental, a Samsung 7inch



Android tablet, accessories, wireless connectivity and data plan on the nation’s largest wireless provider Verizon, custom rugged carrying case, training, and warranty. Included are replacement options for damaged or lost devices and an upgrade path to new devices after 2 years. An optional magnetic invehicle mount can also be purchased separately to provide all of the tools needed to improve your operations in the field saving time, expenses, and improving customer service.



The ServSuite Mobile Bundle is available today and is as low as $59 per month for 10 or more users. It is an integration of a turnkey solution with only a oneyear minimum rental period. This mobile bundle service eliminates the need to be locked into a 2 year contract.



Still need a reason why this bundle is better than managing a mobile solution on your own? Here is a quick look at a comparison of the complete mobile bundle and if you bought the components separately:



To find out more about the ServSuite Mobile Bundle, please call John Cole at 614-553-0253 or email mobilebundle@servsuite.net. To find out more about Service Pro.net and its products and services, email sales@servsuite.net or call 614-874-4300.



Contact:

Carla de Castro

Phone: 614.874.4300

Fax: 614.386.0299

Carla@servsuite.net

http://www.theservicepro.net/

http://servbasic.com/