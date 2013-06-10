Service Pro.net, Together with Brother and Datalogic, Creates a Complete Mobility Solution for Pest Control Companies

Columbus, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Service Pro.net, developers of ServSuite, one of the most popular and powerful pest control software solutions around (http://www.theservicepro.net/), has partnered with Brother International Corporation and Datalogic to create the most complete mobility solution for pest control businesses.



For service-oriented businesses like pest control companies, having a complete mobile pest management solution could mean the difference between turning a profit and suffering a loss. With pest control service technicians being able to connect to ServSuite on Datalogic handheld units and printing out service reports and invoices using Brother’s portable printing solution, pest control companies now have everything they need to do a complete service call more efficiently. What makes the mobile pest control solution even better is the new case developed by Brother to work with their PocketJet 6 printer which works with other Datalogic products.



The mobile versions of ServSuite first made its debut on Windows Mobile 6.5 devices, particularly the Datalogic handheld devices. With the emergence of smartphones and tablets, ServSuite Mobile was created with the iPhone©/iPad© and Android© smartphones and tablets in mind. By using ServSuite with your Datalogic handheld unit or any other compatible device your pest control technician can now access account information, schedules, E-Connect, chemical applications and regulatory compliance data. Add the Brother mobile printing solution to give your pest control technician a complete mobile solution for all their field work needs.



To view the video featuring Service Pro.net’s partnership with Brother and Datalogic for the Complete Mobility Solution for Pest Control Companies, please visit http://vimeo.com/51090737.



