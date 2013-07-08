Service Station Retailing in Portugal 2012 - New Study Released

Recently published research from Verdict Research, "Service Station Retailing in Portugal 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Portugal. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Report Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of players across Portugal.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The top four fuel retailers in Portugal account for 70.6% of the national service station network, with Galp, the largest player, accounting for 29.7% of all sites. The total service station network in Portugal grew marginally compared to 2010 by 0.2%, making 2,613 sites.
In 2011, the number of service stations with a shop in Portugal increased marginally by 0.5% to 1,732 sites. 66.3% of service stations in Portugal have a shop.
The percentage of service stations with a car wash in Portugal increased to 43.7% in 2011. The network of car wash sites in Portugal increased by 23 sites in 2011.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Which are the top five players in the Portuguese service station retail market and how many sites, shops, and car washes do they have?
- What is the market share and average fuel throughput per site of the top five players in Portugal?
- How is the service station network evolving and which players are opening new outlets, as well as increasing forecourt shops and car washes?
- What strategies do key players have across their fuel and non-fuel offerings in terms of products sold, branding, partnerships, and suppliers used?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Service Station Retailing in Italy 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Bulgaria 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Switzerland 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Romania 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Russia 2012
- Service Station Retailing in the UK 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Austria 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Lithuania 2011
- Service Station Retailing in Spain 2012
- Service Station Retailing in Belgium 2012