Service Station Retailing in Spain 2011 - New Market Report Now Available

Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Spain. In addition to outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it also details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
The total number of service stations in Spain continued its steady incline in 2010, rising by 5.3% to 10,238 sites. Total fuel consumption fell by 1.7% over 2009, thereby continuing the downward trend. Petrol sales declined by 5.6%, whereas diesel sales held steady.
The top five fuel retailers in Spain account for 80.7% of fuel volumes sold across all service stations in the country. Repsol has the largest retail network and accounts for 35% of all sites as well as the highest fuel volume share. Cepsa and BP follow Repsol in second and third positions respectively in terms of market share.
Over 80% of service stations in Spain feature a shop. The total number of service station shops in Spain rose by 5.6% in 2010, marking the fastest increase since 2008. Shell added 18 shops to its network, boosting the number of sites with a shop by 4.8%. Just over half of all service stations in Spain feature a car wash.
