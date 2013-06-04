Service Station Retailing in Spain 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Retailing market report from Verdict Research: "Service Station Retailing in Spain 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Based on Verdict's proprietary market data and insight into key fuel retailers, this brief provides you with an up-to-date picture of the fuel retailing market in Spain. As well as outlining service station numbers, fuel sales, competitor shares, and fuel and site forecasts, it details retailers' c-store, car wash, and unmanned site numbers with an overview of their product offerings.
Report Scope
- Benchmark your service station retail offer against the major national players by examining their number of sites, shops, and car washes.
- Develop marketing ideas for your service station shop, car wash, and card propositions by examining the activities of players across Spain.
- Make informed pitches to potential partners by gaining insights into the major retailers' networks, market shares, fuel throughputs, and future plans.
- Assess overall market entry potential by accessing key market indicators including registered cars, national fuel volumes, and average prices.
Report Highlights
The total fuel consumption in Spain continued the downward trend from 2010 and fell by 5.8% to 25,760 million liters. Petrol consumption declined by 6.6% as sales volumes across both unleaded 95 and 98 fell, furthering the trend from 2010.
The top five companies in Spain make up 67.2% of all service stations in Spain. The total number of service stations in Spain continued its steady incline in 2011, rising by 0.7% to 10,309 sites.
Since 2010, the proportion of service stations with a shop has been increasing, and in 2011 84.3% of service stations in Spain featured a shop. Car washes are important to Spanish customers , and 51% of service stations in Spain have a car wash.
