Serviced Office Provider JustOffice to Open New Center Next Month

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- In the business world, a professional environment is very important. Businesses who place their employees into private offices have found that workers are happier, focused, and productive.



For the past few years, Singapore-based business owners in need of office space have always consulted JustOffice, a company that provides office solutions to suit any client’s needs. The company is located in Singapore’s Central Business District, making it an ideal location for clients seeking fully furnished serviced offices, virtual office services, or meeting spaces. JustOffice’s leases are flexible and offers many perks to clients, such as immediate office setup as well as daily receptionist and maintenance services.



“It is our mission to deliver our range of services with friendly professionalism and affordable flexibility,” said Kong Wan Long, the Head of Sales. “We believe in transparent pricing, meaning no hidden costs–you know exactly what you’re paying for."



Recently, JustOffice revealed their plans to open a new center next month at PWC building.



PWC building, a prime, grade-A office building located at 8 Cross Street, will offer clients an unobstructed penthouse view of the city and sea port. It will be furnished with designer pieces and equipped with state-of-the-art telecom and Internet facilities. Leasing a serviced office in the new location also means access to sophisticated meeting rooms and seminar rooms.



The PWC building is close to major banks, hotels, and other landmarks. Commuting is hassle-free as the building is connected directly to Telok Ayer MRT Station and Raffles Place MRT Station is within walking distance.



JustOffice’s former clients have always praised the company’s services.



“The management of JustOffice caters to each and every tenant’s specific needs,” said Jay Moghe. “The service is high quality; the pricing is good and affordable.”



Individuals interested in any of JustOffice’s workspace solutions can inquire about the company’s services via the form available on their website.



About JustOffice

Located at the heart of Singapore's Central Business District, JustOffice is dedicated to providing high quality, no-frills serviced office solutions for their clients’ business needs. From fully furnished serviced offices, virtual office services to meeting spaces, JustOffice offers a fully customizable experience to meet any business’ specificities. With flexible lease terms, ready-to-use executive suites, immediate office setup, daily receptionist and maintenance services, JustOffice leaves their clients free to run their businesses without the day-to-day hassles of managing a conventional office space. For more information, please visit http://www.justoffice.com.sg/pwcbuildingopening.html



Level 28 8 Cross Street

Singapore 048424