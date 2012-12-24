Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers flood restoration and mold remediation for any size property in South Florida, regardless of height, condition or type of flooding or mold infestation. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s can provide floodwater removal for high rise condos and luxury units across the Treasure Coast. ServiceMaster handles pool related flooding, burst pipes and sprinkler discharge related restoration and remediation on call day or night. The ServiceMaster network offers the flexibility to deal with new flooding or standing water and to function in any environment, from commercial storefront restoration and remediation to high rise luxury homes.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is available 24/7 and, barring major weather disasters and emergencies, can typically be on site as an immediate first response to flooding or the discovery of dangerous mold. This makes them a valuable service for many South Florida business and home owners. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is capable of handling multi-unit water removal and mold remediation in the wake of major flooding like a fire suppression system discharge or malfunction.



ServiceMaster is also available for mold remediation services in for a wide range of high rise living situations and options. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s can provide basic mold remediation for sunrooms, hot tubs and large indoor tubs that occasionally suffer from minor flooding. These small mold infestations may be left for some time before remediation and require a state certified mold remediation service, like the one ServiceMaster provides, to restore a location to proper health and safety standards.



For more information on ServiceMaster by Glenn’s Click here: http://www.waterdamagespecialists.com/



ServiceMaster by Glenn's

Phone: 877-567-4435