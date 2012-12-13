Vero Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- ServiceMaster by Glenn’s now immediate disaster restoration services for all size and types of disasters across South Florida. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s offers on call flood removal, fire and smoke damage restoration and state certified mold removal and remediation services across the Treasure Coast.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s also provides large loss recovery and commercial remediation in the wake of large scale disasters. The ServiceMaster network is a Six Sigma company and can rapidly respond to any restoration or remediation need. ServiceMaster by Glenn’s provides these services on call on a 24/7 schedule and are open 365 days of the year, including holidays.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s uses the most up to date techniques possible in disaster restoration and remediation. ServiceMaster teams are trained in the use of the chemical removal agents in the wake of a fire and safe mold removal techniques. These methods allow ServiceMaster by Glenn’s to salvage and restore significant damage to property and possessions damaged in a disaster. Due to the need for speed in applying many of these techniques, the ServiceMaster Network is on standby at all hours of day and night.



ServiceMaster by Glenn’s is a key component of the ServiceMaster network and has provided the latest in fire, flood and mold remediation and disaster restoration services across South Florida for over 33 years. ServiceMaster offers versatile service options in the wake of man-made disasters. Burst pipes, gas main explosions and other disasters that create smoke, flooding and mold require an immediate response using a combination of techniques that ServiceMaster can offer.



For more information on ServiceMaster by Glenn’s click here: http://www.waterdamagespecialists.com/



ServiceMaster by Glenn's

Phone: 877-567-4435