ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley Partners with WildFire Marketing

Ridgecrest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- In order to expand its online presence, ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley, a full service janitorial company specializing in carpet cleaning and commercial custodial services, has formed a partnership with WildFire Marketing, a comprehensive web marketing firm specializing in location-based search engine optimization.



Formed in 2002, ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley has grown rapidly to become a trusted janitorial company in Ridgecrest, CA. The company offers both residential and commercial janitorial services, including upholstery cleaning, hard floor maintenance stripping, waxing and buffing services, post construction cleaning, window washing, smoke and water mitigation and carpet cleaning in Ridgecrest, CA.



“Our mission is always to put customer satisfaction first,” says Sharon Girod, Owner of ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley. “We’re an accredited member of Angie’s List and go above and beyond to provide the janitorial services that our customers deserve. Our meticulous attention to detail and high quality standards have spoken for themselves, which has allowed us to become a trusted business within the community.”



ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley utilizes Service Master products and strives to meet the ISO criteria required to offer eco-friendly, green products. Techs employed by the company have cleaning and restoration certification and partake in ongoing training within the field to consistently grow their knowledge base. ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley serves Ridgecrest and its surrounding areas, up to 75 miles.



In forming a partnership with WildFire Marketing, ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley has taken the first necessary step towards improving its online visibility and cultivating an extensive virtual presence. Through WildFire’s services, the company will improve its local search engine rankings through the provision of optimized content, including a rich new website interface with seamless navigation and a recurring source of relevant content through its blog.



“From comprehensive janitorial services to simple carpet cleaning in Ridgecrest, CA, we’re equipped to handle most any job with experience,” says Girod. “Our team is responsible, trustworthy and excited to take on the needs of anyone seeking superior janitorial help. It’s through our employees that we emanate excellence. We’re seeking to spread this message online, through our new website and optimized search engine rankings.”



To learn more about WildFire, its expertise or for more information on its services through WildFire Backoffice, please visit http://www.gowildfire.com/.



To learn more about ServiceMaster of Indian Wells Valley, its services or its guarantees, go online and visit http://www.smofiwv.net/ or call 760-446-2414.