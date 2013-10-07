ServiceMaster Performance Has Received the Renewal of the Green Seal Standard for Commercial and Institutional Cleaning Services

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- ServiceMaster Performance, a commercial and institutional cleaning service in New Mexico, is proud to announce that its ServiceMaster Clean Capture and Removal Cleaning System has been awarded the Green Seal Standard for Commercial and Institutional Cleaning Services again this year. Green Seal recently completed an exhaustive compliance monitoring evaluation of the Clean Capture and Removal system, and has determined that the system complies with the watchdog organization’s environmental and performance requirements.



Green Seal, founded in 1989 to help businesses and other organizations reduce their environmental footprint, has developed life-cycle research-based sustainability standards for products, services, and companies, and provides certification for those companies that meet the standards. The group has been actively identifying and promoting eco-friendly products and services and sustainability in the marketplace for over 30 years. Green Seal’s mark on a product or an operation demonstrates that it has been evaluated and audited, and that it has satisfied a demanding set of requirements for reducing its harmful impact on public health and the environment.



“We are proud to renew this certification from Green Seal again this year. This achievement demonstrates our commitment to defining the future of cleaning with solutions that offer public health benefits and have a minimal impact on the environment,” said ServiceMaster Performance’s founder and CEO, Ed Cook.



About ServiceMaster Performance

ServiceMaster Performance is a company driven by its values. It is a company that serves – customers, the community, and ultimately the planet itself – with a high performance, healthy building cleaning system that is designed to clean while protecting human health and not harming the environment. ServiceMaster Performance’s Capture and Removal Cleaning system (patent pending) is only the 5th operation in the entire nation to receive Green Seal certification. The cleaning system improves indoor air quality, utilizes fewer resources, and reduces operating costs. Businesses and organizations that use ServiceMaster Performance’s Green Seal-certified process for their cleaning services can qualify for LEED points, toward a certification as a high-performance “green” building.



Contact:

Ed Cook, ServiceMaster Performance

2416 Candelaria Road NE

Albuquerque, NM 87107

Phone number: 505-821-5500

Email: info@servicemasterperformance.com