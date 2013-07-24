ServiceMaster Performance in Albuquerque Announces They Are Moving to a New Location

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- ServiceMaster Performance has been New Mexico’s leading service in commercial green cleaning services since 1980. The recent move by their Albuquerque office to its new location at Candelaria Rd NE, reflects their continued commitment to the community. With over 100,000 people per day affected by their care and janitorial services, the move to the new headquarters was eminent. The move to Candelaria Rd simply brings them closer to the junction of HWY 25 and HWY 40 and many of the businesses they support. Customers can expect ServiceMaster Performance to provide the same level of high quality care as before.



ServiceMaster performance has been the leader in commercial cleaning for over 30 years and with their green clean services, they are the pioneer in eco-friendly cleaning products and services. They bring only the best in their services and expertise to each and every job and are the ideal service for large businesses. Their green cleaning is ideal for every type of business including hospitals, government and secure facilities, call centers, and other types of offices as well.



Their custom designed cleaning services offer businesses the best possible care at an affordable price. They work with each enterprise separately to find the lowest cost solution for their specific needs.



“It is our goal to truly understand your needs and desires and craft the best possible janitorial and commercial cleaning services to keep your facility clean, healthy, safe and secure through our amazing team and the systems we use to provide consistent performance of excellence.” – says Ed Cook, President and Owner of ServiceMaster Performance.



Customers can call or stop by the local Albuquerque office at 2416 Candelaria Rd NE, Albuquerque NM 87107 and see just how their green clean performance team can help their business perform at its best. ServiceMaster Performance takes care of carpet and floor cleaning and janitorial work while business owners and managers can take care of their business needs.



