Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Services Oriented Architecture (SOA): Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020 market report to its offering

WinterGreen Research announces that it has published a new study Services Oriented Architecture (SOA): Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2014 to 2020. The 2014 study has 679 pages, 250 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve significant growth as the cloud computing for utility infrastructure and the smart phone communications systems for apps are put in place.



IBM Leads Foundation for Cloud Computing: Services Oriented Architecture (SOA)



IBM SOA is used to implement cloud systems that stretch the boundaries of the enterprise to user end points, permitting marketing departments to target smartphones, implementing management decentralization and supporting user empowerment. SOA forms the base for business intelligence (BI) and analytics systems. It enables organizational ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



IBM is the leader in SOA overall. IBM is the leader because it has invested in integration and analytics technology needed to achieve comprehensive IT systems implementation that achieves support for collaborative systems. The implementation of SOA depends on a broad set of technology frameworks that interact seamlessly to achieve the end point integration needed to manage complexity of modern IT systems. IBM stands alone in the IT industry with that capability of managing complexity.



Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) is the foundation for modern transactional systems. As the Internet extends transaction systems to real time, SOA has been invented to extend the transaction systems appropriately. SOA supports the evolution of Internet based real time e-business and end-to-end business process integration.



In the next decade, the same SOA principles will be at the core of a new era of business engagements that transact at Internet scale across locations, devices, people, processes and information. IBM is able to manage scale and security. It has built a set of systems that have been criticized over the years for being too complex and too large, but now that the Internet and real time computing have evolved, IBM stands alone in its ability to scale reliably and securely.



IBM SOA is first and foremost tuned to supporting mobile application development, big data, and cloud computing. The SOA enterprise architecture supports mobile development by providing transparent seamless API support for all the different mobile smart phones. Infrastructure tools with business-user-friendly data integration, coupled with embedded storage and computing layers (typically in-memory/columnar) and unfettered drilling - accelerates the trend toward decentralization and user empowerment of BI and analytics, and greatly enables organizations' ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



Cloud and mobile computing redefine SOA, providing ways for companies to implement analytics and mine social media data to create information that is usable for decision making. These initiatives depend on a solid integration foundation, permitting IBM to increase its already large market SOA share because IBM has such comprehensive SOA platforms that hide complexity from users, supporting efficient systems implementation.



SOA, mobile development, big data, API, cloud computing, framework architecture, enterprise architecture, mobile, and infrastructure tools are used to implement business-user-friendly data integration. Coupled with embedded storage and computing layers (typically in-memory/columnar) and unfettered drilling - accelerates the trend toward decentralization and user empowerment of BI and analytics, and greatly enables organizations' ability to perform diagnostic analytics.



According to Susan Eustis, principal author of the market research study, "Unstructured data accounts for 90% of the data in organizations. Unstructured data generated by machines, or as part of social media drive the need for SOA. Smart phones create information on a massive scale, driving needs to manage records of transaction activity, system behavior, application performance, user actions, security threats and fraudulent activity. SOA is used to handle the complexity or scale of massive volumes of unstructured machine data. SOA allows implementation of systems flexibility, it implements real time computing."



SOA supports providing a platform for use by IT in a market marked by big data that sits on widely dispersed resources that are heterogeneous. IT resources are heterogeneous because each business seeks to utilize technology that is best of breed for solving the particular set of competitive situations they address. This creates a variety of solutions in each business."



Services Oriented Architecture (SOA) market size at $5.7 billion in 2013 is anticipated to reach $16.4 billion by 2020. Significant growth is driven by the smart phone and social media in attrition to cloud computing market penetration. with smart phones beginning to get significant uptake all over the world.



Growth is a result of IT department efforts to reduce spending on run time, gaining the effect of more hires by decreasing operating costs. SOA delivers more efficient automated process. SOA enables IT to spend a higher proportion of the budgets on growing the business. SOA stacks of decoupled services are purpose built for the enterprise environment that is continuously shifting because of mergers and acquisitions. With decoupled software solutions, the web services and the SOA components can be portable.



Companies Profiled



Market Leaders



IBM



Oracle



Tibco



Fujitsu



Microsoft



SAP



Software AG



Market Participants



360logica Software



Actuate



CA Technologies



Crosscheck Networks



Fiorano



Hewlett Packard



Informatica



iWay Software



Layer 7



Managed Methods



Nastel Technologies



Oracle



Perficient



Rally Software



Red Hat



SAP



SOA Software



WSO2



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153512/services-oriented-architecture-soa-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2014-to-2020.html

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Roger Campbell

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