ServiciosDeSatelite.com Helps Visitors Enjoy Their Favorite Spanish Channels Through Dish Latino

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- There are thousands of unique and popular TV shows in the Spanish language. Unfortunately, Latinos who have moved to the United States might not have access to their favorite channels on conventional cable plans.



ServiciosDeSatelite.com shows consumers exactly how to get their favorite Spanish-language TV programming on their televisions. From CNN en Español to Telefutura, the website promises that some of the world’s most popular Spanish-speaking programming is just one simple phone call away.



A spokesperson for ServiciosDeSatelite.com explained how easy it is for Spanish-language speakers to start watching their favorite channels:



“We are able to connect consumers with Latin TV networks almost instantly so they can enjoy their favorite programs. Consumers will find all their favorite shows including the famous Latin soap opera’s through to soccer.”



Dish Latino also offers popular American programming in English. Some packages feature channels like MTV, Cartoon Network, ESPN, and A&E, for example. According to the site the goal of the Dish Latino package is to combine the best Spanish and English-language programming together to form one attractive bundle.



Dish Latino customers also have access to premium channels outside of basic cable coverage. Some plans include HBO and HBO Latino, for example, as well as Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and others.



Dish Latino is able to cater to different budget levels, which means that no household has to go without their favorite Spanish-language channels. The ‘Básico’ package offers a wide assortment of Spanish language channels for less than $25 per month. Meanwhile, customers who also want to add English-language channels to their package can do so with the Clásico and Plus packages, both of which offer an extended array of channels.



The spokesperson for ServiciosDeSatelite.com explained how visitors can get an even more personalized viewing experience:



“In addition to the Básico, Clásico, and Plus Dish Latino packages, customers can also mix and match their favorite channels to create a customized viewing experience. Customers who only want sports and news channels and nothing else, for example, can easily create a Dish Latino plan that is perfect for their needs.”



About ServiciosDeSatelite.com

ServiciosDeSatelite.com explains the features of a cable package called Dish Latino. Dish Latino offers Spanish and English-language programming to customers in the United States. For more information, please visit: http://serviciosdesatelite.com/dish-latino/