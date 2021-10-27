Servnet Offers Data Backup and Disaster Recovery Solutions to a Variety of Businesses in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- Servnet, an unrivalled data storage and data management solutions provider in the UK, offers data backup and disaster recovery solutions to a variety of clients including large blue-chip companies, government institutes, healthcare providers and small-to-medium sized businesses. Their data backup and disaster recovery solutions protect businesses from significant loss of data and revenue caused due to different mishaps like human error, hardware failure, hacking and malware and environmental disaster.



Servnet has an outstanding team of highly skilled and talented professionals who incorporate the cutting-edge technology to deliver Recovery Point Objective (RPOs), Recovery Time Objective (RTOs), and handle various scopes like hardware appliances, software solutions, cloud services, BaaS, and hybrid data backup solutions. Their team work closely with the clients to develop effective data backup and disaster recovery plans that help businesses improve compliance and drive efficiency.



A trusted IT partner, Servnet also assist clients in planning, developing, and adopting an off-site IT disaster recovery position using both physical and virtualised environments. Those looking for a preventative measure to save their business data and revenue can request a quote for their solutions by completing a simple form present on their website: https://servnetuk.com/contact



Speaking about their data backup solution, a representative of the company stated, "Servnet can assist businesses develop a data backup strategy, which begins with identifying what data to backup, selecting and implementing hardware and software backup procedures, scheduling and conducting backups and periodically validating that data has been accurately backed up."



Servnet has been actively operating in the IT industry since 2003 and over time has amassed a huge customer base with their top-class performance and excellent services. In addition to data backup and disaster recovery solutions, their professionals also provide data storage, network, virtualisation, cloud solutions, and many other professional services.



A well-established organisation with a highly skilled sales and technical workforce, Servnet go the extra mile to meet client's needs, beyond their expectations. Their commitment and dedication to client servicing has earned them many accolades from customers worldwide.



About Servnet

Formed in 2003 and based in the City of London, Servnet is renowned in the IT Infrastructure space as trusted advisors to a vast array of large blue-chip, Government, Health and SMB customers. They offer clients a boutique type service and while they may not be as large as some of their competitors, they see this as an advantage as demonstrated in their 95% customer retention achievement.



For more information, please visit – https://servnetuk.com/



Contact Details



Servnet Ltd

Tallis House,

2 Tallis Street,

London EC4Y 0AB

Phone: +44 (0) 800-987-4111

Email: sales@servnetuk.com