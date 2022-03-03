Servnet Offers Hardware Maintenance and Support Services to Businesses in Varied Industries

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- Companies invest a lot of money in technology, and hardware issues are famously aggravating. Businesses of all sizes are faced with the problem of lowering IT hardware maintenance and support costs, increasing uptime and performance, and obtaining more control over IT assets and service contracts. Breakdowns can have a wide range of consequences for productivity. With Servnet Hardware Maintenance & Support Service, businesses can operate more efficiently whilst taking proactive measures to prevent downtime and boost performance.



Servnet provides hardware maintenance and support services that cover data centre server equipment for OEMs like Dell, IBM, and HPE. Their hardware maintenance and support services help businesses avoid downtime and performance difficulties by resolving problems before they happen. You can better serve your clients and exceed their expectations by using Servnet as your single source for all in-warranty and out-of-warranty maintenance and support.



Speaking about their hardware maintenance and support services, a representative of the company stated, "An experienced team of professionals provides comprehensive support. Our advanced L3 engineers each have more than a decade's worth of direct OEM experience. These teams are located in cities around the world and can be on-site at your facility within 4 hours. Field service is part of the job so wherever your storage hardware is in the world we can deliver effective break-fix support whenever you need it."



Servnet is a global leader in IT solutions and services for small and medium-sized businesses, government agencies, and large corporations. They've built a global network of top-tier manufacturers, service providers, and logistical partners to help clients with their national and international IT challenges and requirements. In addition to hardware maintenance and support services, they also offer cyber security, cloud and IT infrastructure services to businesses in varied industries.



Servnet, founded in 2003 and situated in the City of London, is a trusted advisor to a wide range of corporate blue-chip, government, health, and SMB customers in the IT Infrastructure market. They provide a boutique-style service to their clients, and while they may not be as large as some of their competitors, they perceive this as a competitive advantage, as evidenced by their 95 percent customer retention rate.



