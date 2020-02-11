Sesame Seed Oil Market to Register a Sluggish CAGR of 1.7% over the Predicted Period

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Availability of Substitutes - Hampering the Growth of the Market



Consumption of Sesame Seed Oil promotes health and wellness. However, the availability of substitutes such as olive oil and sunflower oil is likely to restrain the growth of the market



Sesame Seed Oil is used in cosmetic products as it is beneficial for skin and hair. However, the possibility of an allergic reaction to skincare products containing Sesame Seed Oil is likely to obstruct the growth of the market



The Popularity of Tea Tree Oil in Skincare is Likely to Hamper the Growth of the Cosmetic and Personal Care Segment



The end-user segment of the market is divided into Cosmetic and Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, and Others. Increasing demand for herbal products has resulted in increasing usage of Sesame Seed Oil in Cosmetics and Personal Care. However, the growing popularity of other essential oils such as jojoba and tea tree in skincare products is likely to hamper the growth of the Cosmetic and Personal Care segment. The type segment of the market is classified into Black Sesame Oil and White Sesame Oil.



Usage of Sesame Oil in Asian Cuisines is Likely to Foster the Growth of the Asia-Pacific Market



Major producers of Sesame Seed Oil are Japan, China, and India have a significant demand due to its usage in Asian cuisines. Increasing usage in cosmetic products is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Tanzania is the largest producer of Sesame Seed Oil and the government has launched the Big Results Now Initiative to modernize cultivation with the help of advanced technology, which is expected to boost the growth of the market. Europe is a major importer of oil due to its increasing application in culinary and meat preparation, which is expected to foster the growth of the market.



Manufacturers Keen to Bridge the Gap Between Demand and Supply



Weather conditions affect crop cultivation and manufacturers are dependent on the production of sesame crops. The manufacturers are keen to match the supply and demand, which is affected in the case of less production due to low crop yield. Key players operating in the market are Anhui Yanzhuang, Wilmar International, Shandong Ruifu, Kadoya, China Agri-Industries, Lee Kum Kee, BGG, Shanghai Totole Food, Shandong Luhua Group, Henan Dingzhi, Takemoto Oil & Fat, Kuki Sangyo, Henan Digzhi, Thiagarajan Agro Products, Chee Seng Oil Factory, Yamada Sesame Oil, Dipasa, and Iwai Sesame Oil.



