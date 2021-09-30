Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on October 18, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on October 18, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN).



Investors who purchased shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: October 18, 2021. NASDAQ: SESN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN)common shares between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 21, 2020 and August 17, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors, that Sesen Bio's clinical trial for Vicineum had more than 2,000 violations of trial protocol, including 215 classified as "major", that three of Sesen Bio's clinical investigators were found guilty of "serious noncompliance," including "back-dating data", that Sesen Bio had submitted the tainted data in connection with the BLA for Vicineum, that Sesen Bio's clinical trials showed that Vicineum leaked out into the body, leading to side effects including liver failure and liver toxicity, and increasing the risks for fatal, drug-induced liver injury, that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's BLA for Vicineum was not likely to be approved, that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a reasonable likelihood that Sesen Bio would be required to conduct additional trials to support the efficacy and safety of Vicineum, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.