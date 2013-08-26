Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Set Top Box Market in India 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Set-Top Box (STB) market in India to grow at a CAGR of 26 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the compulsory digitalization requirement of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The STB market in India has also been witnessing an increased number of government regulations that favor domestic vendors. However, intense competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Set-Top Box Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the market in India and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, and Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bharat Electronics Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Modern Communication & Broadcast Systems Pvt. Ltd., Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co Ltd., and Technicolor Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Pace plc, Sichuan Changhong Electric Co. Ltd., Bharat Electronics Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Modern Communication & Broadcast Systems Pvt. Ltd., Hong Kong Skyworth Digital Holdings Co Ltd., and Technicolor Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140319/set-top-box-market-in-india-2012-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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