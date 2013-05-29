SetaiRealty.com Displays Innovative 'Exclusive Communities' Map

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Setai Realty, a real estate firm specializing in the Setai South Beach, has an “Exclusive Communities” section on its website, SetaiRealty.com.



Accessible through the right-hand tab of the homepage, this page features an innovative Google Map display of South Florida, which spans the entire webpage. Users can interact with the map in order to locate one of several clearly highlighted communities, including Miami Beach, South Beach, Venetian Islands, Sunset Islands, Downtown Miami, and others. The detailed map interface provides a clear indication as to where these communities are located relative to one another and to other regions. This is an important consideration among many homebuyers.



Furthermore, upon clicking on the name of a community, users can see a short introduction followed by information on available properties for sale, available properties for rent, and the number of featured condos. Clicking any of these links will in turn lead to a list of each individual property, with their own distinct profiles, photos, specification, and other details. Additionally, users can also utilize an advanced search option that allows them find properties based on detail specifications such as price range, number of bathrooms and bedrooms, property type, and more.



Overall, this new feature is intended to provide as much vital information as possible, while emphasizing navigability, convenience, and ease of use. The Exclusive Communities is part of an effort on the part of Setai Realty to expand and diversify its services in order to meet the varied needs of its clientele.



About Setai Realty

Setai Realty, based in Miami Beach, is the leading provider and expert on the reputable Setai South Beach Hotel and Residences. The condo-hotel hosts some of the most acclaimed and highly-sought after properties in South Beach.