Sethi Financial Partners Invests in North Dakota Oil Boom: Acquires First Non-Operated Oil and Gas Well in State

Plano, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- The GO-Dahl A 156-97-2536H-2 horizontal well, in which Sethi Financial Partners and its clients hold roughly 5% working interest/net revenue interest, has been drilled to the Middle Bakken formation and was completed on August 30th. Initial 24-hour flowback tests showed approximately 850 BOPD. The newly acquired well will remain on confidential status until the end of this week when production numbers will be released.



"We are very excited to announce our most recent acquisition with Hess corporation in North Dakota and are optimistic about its completion in the next few weeks to come." said Sameer P. Sethi, president of Sethi Petroleum.



About Sethi Financial Partners and Sethi Petroleum



Sethi Petroleum Inc , a Sethi Financial Partners company , is an independent energy producing company headquartered in Dallas, Texas and founded in 2003. We specialize in being able to provide both private and institutional investors with an inside perspective to the energy industry.



Our objective is to be able to provide a means by which both private and institutional parties can capitalize on the oil and gas industry from diversification, tax incentives but primarily ground-floor or industrial investment opportunities.



To date, Sethi Petroleum Inc. has helped place nearly one billion dollars of institutional capital and over 30 million of private equity in developmental projects, producing assets, leasing and seismic opportunities, onshore, offshore, domestic and abroad.



Sameer P. Sethi, President, Sethi Petroleum is available for interviews. Contact Alex Gray of Sethi Financial Partners, at (972) 509-9101 to arrange. For more information visit our website: http://sethipetroleum.com/



SETHI FINANCIAL Partners

Contact: Alexander Gray

101 E. Park Blvd

Plano, TX 75074

Phone: 972.509.9100

Fax: 972.509.9101

Email: Alex@Sethi-FG.com

Website: http://sethipetroleum.com/