Sets/Kits in Austria - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Sets/Kits in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Sets/kits are not very popular in Austria, due to the fact that many consumers prefer buying individual products rather than investing in a set or kit. The majority of sets/kits available in the country are mainly gift sets and multi-product sets. Starter kits are also available but are not very widespread and are mainly the domain of premium skin care cosmetics. Moreover, sets/kits are seldom bought for personal usage and more often as gifts for special occasions. Consequently, in 2012...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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