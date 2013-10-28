Sets/Kits in Chile - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Sets/Kits in Chile" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- High economic stability, low inflation and unemployment rates, and easy access to credit have made Chileans lean towards more value-added products. As set/kits sales are highly seasonal, mostly around Father's/Mother's day, Valentine's day or Christmas, such purchases are destined to be for gifts, hence people prefer to pay for better quality gifts. Premium brand companies and retailers have seen this predisposition so they have developed attractive promotions with sets of creams, make-up kits,...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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