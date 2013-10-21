Sets/Kits in Dominican Republic - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- The presence of sets/kits is still relatively infrequent and highly seasonal, mostly focused around holidays and special occasions such as Mother's Day, Father's Day, baby showers and bridal showers.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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