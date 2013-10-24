"Sets/Kits in France" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- In 2012, sales of sets/kits continued to be driven by seasonal purchases during festive periods, such as Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day. They remained star gifts for Christmas. Sets/kits are very much appreciated by consumers, because they please the greatest number of consumers, whilst at the same time they offer good value for money.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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