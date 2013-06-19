"Sets/Kits in Poland" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Sales of sets/kits continued to enjoy positive growth as the products are commonly purchased as gifts for various occasions including Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, birthdays and name days. Manufacturers commonly introduced sets/kits as limited offers, paying special attention to the end of the year as the Christmas season generates the highest consumer interest. Sets/kits products were widely available in both women's and men's ranges. They were often composed of the...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Biosimilars in Developed Countries - Launch of Biosimilar mAbs in Europe and New Regulatory Pathways in the US to Spur Market Growth
- Business Opportunities in Energy Infrastructure Construction in BRIC
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Semiconductors in the Patient Monitoring Systems Market to 2016 - Growth Dependent on Increasing Microcontroller and Analog IC Usage in Neonatal and Remote Patient Monitors
- Pricing and Reimbursement in the US - Non-LIS Beneficiaries Not Covered by Medicare Coverage Gap to Gain from Reduction in Out-of-Pocket Expenditure for Generic Drugs
- Biosimilars in Emerging Economies - Advanced Recombinant Technology Platforms and Low Cost Manufacturing Put India and China at a Strategic Advantage in Biosimilar Production
- Orphan Disease Therapeutics in Genetic Disorders to 2018 - Emerging Agents in Cystic Fibrosis Offer Strong Opportunities for Investment and Licensing Activity
- Biomarkers in Drug Discovery - Integration in Early Stage Promotes Use of Companion Diagnostics to Optimize Therapeutic Outcomes
- Pharmaceutical Pricing and Reimbursement in China - Series of Mandated Price Cuts Not Effective in Stemming Healthcare Expenditures
- Clothing, Footwear, Accessories and Luxury Goods Specialists in G20 Countries: Market Guide to 2016