Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- The sets/kits category is seeing increased support in 2012 as leading market participants in fragrances, colour cosmetics and skin care provide products with respond to the value proposition that is being demanded by cash constrained consumers.
Competitive Landscape
Clicks Group continues to lead the sets/kits market in South Africa with a constant value share of 17% in 2012. The company continued to gain share mainly due to its wide range of sets/kits under the Oh So Heavenly brand. Avon ranked second with a value share of 8%, followed by Indigo brands with 7%. These players offer sets/kits throughout the year with spikes during seasons/occasions.
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period sets/kits are expected to witness a constant value CAGR of 2%. Sets/kits are expected to continue to receive support by value seeking middle ?upper income consumers. On the premium skin care end, upper income consumers will continue to purchase sets/kits that provide ?freebies? which allow consumers to test a product within the broader product range. The added value benefit associated with getting a free product with the purchase of a premium fragrance will also drive sales; however the main driver of sales of premium fragrance gift sets is the purchase for special occasions and gifts. The trend towards including full size packaging in sets/kits will further appeal to the value seeking consumer. Lower income consumers may still prefer to purchase single unit goods since they are more cost effective in proportion to their disposable incomes.
Fragrances, skin care and colour cosmetics continue to drive the growth of sets/kits in South Africa. Manufacturers within the category understand that there is strong demand for added-value and value-for-money products and responded by offering a variety of sets/kits throughout the year with increased offerings during the festive season.
