Sets/Kits in Switzerland - New Market Study Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Sets/kits remains highly dependent on celebration periods such as Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and Father's Day, with the highest peak in December, during the Christmas holiday season. Conveniently packaged to offer as a gift, these cosmetic sets contain a certain number of products; either in one category only, such as skin care, or featuring a cross-category offer, such as a mix of a fragrance and skin care products. There is usually one full-sized product, whilst the rest of the offering is...
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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