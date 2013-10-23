Sets/Kits in the Czech Republic: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sets/Kits in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Sets/kits performed relatively well with growth of almost 1% in both volume and current value sales in 2012. Nevertheless, this development was slightly worse compared to that of 2011 and also compared to the review period CAGRs as consumers intensified the effort to reduce their spending due to repeated worsening of the economic climate in 2012. Sets/kits reached sales of 1.4 million units and CZK561 million in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sets/Kits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2017
- Inbound and Outbound Tourism in the Czech Republic to 2016: Market Databook
- The Future of the Haircare Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Male Toiletries Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Feminine Hygiene Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Fragrances Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- The Future of the Skincare Market in Czech Republic to 2017
- Bed Linen Market in Czech Republic to 2017 - Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts