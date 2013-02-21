Sets/Kits in Tunisia - New Market Report

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sets/Kits in Tunisia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- On occasions such as weddings and engagements in Tunisia, it has become a tradition that the married man gives to his wife four or five sets/kits as gifts. On the other hand, Valentine's Day, for instance, is the event that registers the highest sales level regarding mass and premium brands. Moreover, sales increase generally during Eid, the religious celebration following Ramadan, the Pilgrimage and Mother's Day.
Euromonitor International's Sets/Kits in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
