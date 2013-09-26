Setting Up Porta Potties at Construction Sites Made Easy by Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Construction sites have a good number of people working at the site the entire day. Since they are outdoors facilities like proper or even sufficient, sanitary units are not available. Whether the construction site is large or not, most of the time more than one portable toilet needs to be installed. Today, most workers refuse to work at a site if there are no proper sanitary facilities. Workers going on strike for unhygienic portable toilet conditions are a very common phenomenon today.



There are certain ways to help a person choose just the right number of toilets as well as keep them clean and functioning for an extended period of time without any hiccups. As a general, a single portable toilet will serve the sanitary needs of ten workers at a construction site. Generally, most Lafayette Portable Toilets Companies provide bi weekly or once a weekly pump service. However, the frequency of the pump and cleanup also depends on the request of the customers. Customers can call the company to clean up the portable toilets as frequently as they want to.



Some of the portable toilets Lafayette LA companies will need to be notified in advance, about how many toilets the customer will be renting from them. For construction site rental, it is advisable to book the portable toilets several weeks in advance to avoid any last minute shortage of supply from the company. Regular customers do not need to make any advance booking.



The cost of the porta potties will also vary depending on several factors like the condition of the construction site, the number of toilets rented and also the company from which the porta potties are rented from. Normally, construction sites which are far away from the company's office need to pay more fees for several factors like setup fee, delivery and maintenance fee, etc. To get more information regarding portable toilets Lafayette LA please visit http://www.quickportabletoilets.com/louisiana/porta-potty-in-lafayette-la/



About Quick Portable Toilets

Quick Portable Toilets is an online portable toilet service provider covering almost all the states in America. With a fleet of products ranging from the basic, cost effective porta potty model to the upscale luxury units, the company has proved second best to none. It specializes in prompt service delivery.



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Quick Portable Toilets

Austin, TX

Email: info@quickportabletoilets.com

http://www.quickportabletoilets.com