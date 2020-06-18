Seven Email Newsletter Content Tips for Small Businesses

Washington, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- Email is an effective, interactive and measurable communications tool that allows businesses to reach a large number of customers efficiently. Yet, most small business owners and managers who have the best intentions to handle email marketing on their own fail to execute it consistently. They are missing opportunities to increase sales.



Many companies choose to lean on an agency that provides professional email marketing as a service along with social media management, search engine optimization and website development services, such as the NJ team at KickCharge Creative®. But for those that need some inspiration to create their own email newsletters, KickCharge has provided the following content ideas to encourage them to write and deploy more frequent email campaigns so they can stay in touch with their loyal customer base.



- News & Operational Information: Did the company's hours of operation change? Is its retail store hosting a grand reopening after the coronavirus pandemic? Are plans for a customer appreciation sale in the works? Companies can keep customers in the loop via email and they can easily find the message later when they need to reference it.



- Savings: Special offers are typically the most popular content in an email newsletter. The email subject line should announce that the message contains a discount or rebate. Use this channel to make customers aware of available financing options, too.



- Seasonal Reminders: Service providers can use their newsletter to remind customers when it is time to schedule equipment maintenance, change air filters, prepare for hurricane season, treat their lawn, file tax returns or handle other regularly scheduled or timely services.



- New Offerings: Companies should not assume that loyal customers are keeping abreast of changes and additions to service offerings. Use the email newsletter to announce new products and services so that they know what's available.



- Relationships: Use email to spread the word about company partnerships with community organizations or support of charitable causes. The goodwill could inspire people to hire the company, encourage others to pitch in or spark new opportunities or business relationships.



- Blog Post Promotion: Publishing new blog posts has many benefits for a website. To make sure people read them, tell email subscribers about new posts by including a summary and link in the newsletter.



- Request Input: Customer feedback can be a helpful tool when companies need to make decisions. An email newsletter can ask clients to share their opinions, suggestions or requests.



Email newsletters can be executed quickly and inexpensively. They're also shareable—people can forward them to friends and family who might need the info—and measurable. Smart business owners and managers will take advantage of this communication tool. But they don't need to do it alone; they can turn to KickCharge Creative for customized, branded email design and content, along with vehicle advertising, print collateral and more. To learn more and request examples of the NJ agency's work, call 800.836.4666 or fill out this form.



About KickCharge Creative

KickCharge Creative develops powerful brands for companies across the country and brings them to life in logo design, truck wrap design, websites, print collateral, content creation, digital marketing and more. The New Jersey agency's award-winning work has been celebrated on the cover of multiple trade publications. Contact KickCharge today to learn more about how it helps businesses thrive.