Seven New Styles of Spandex Leggings and Jeggings are Now Available from Athletica.net

Sun Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2011 -- Most people spend the majority of their time in stuffy business clothing, from suits and pencil skirts to uniforms. But men and women alike appreciate their down time when they can take in a calming yoga class or go for an exhilarating jog, or better yet, just lounge around the house.



One of the best things about a person’s day off is the comfortable clothing they get to wear. Stretchy spandex leggings and the popular fashionable, yet comfortable jeggings are the first choice in relaxing apparel for many people.



In an effort to provide everyone with quality, American-made clothing that is both comfy and stylish, Athletica.net recently introduced seven new styles of leggings and jeggings to suit many lifestyles. From fitness and fashion to yoga and dance, the company is a one-stop destination for the most chic workout and loungewear available. With all products being designed and made in Sun Valley, CA, customers can be assured they are receiving top-notch clothing and outstanding customer service.



The last thing a person wants to worry about when they are in the middle of a Pilates class, is constantly readjusting their pants to make sure they are fitting correctly. With their new line of spandex leggings, Athletica.net provides customers the support they need and a high comfort level to help them reach their immediate state of Zen.



For anyone looking for versatile casual clothing, jeggings are quickly becoming a signature style must for women. Perfect for a night on the town with heels, or a low-key day with ballet flats, jeggings provide the look of a pair of jeans and the comfort of a pair of leggings. They allow people to go from lounging on the couch to dancing with friends.



In addition to their new line of spandex leggings and jeggings, Athletica.net offers loungewear, fitness clothing and casual clothing for men and women. Apparel includes: camisoles, bra tops, jackets, shorts, dresses, yoga pants, capris, tank tops, t-shirts and more.



The company offers a generous 30-day return or exchange policy on regular-priced merchandise and free shipping on orders of more than $99.



Since 1989, Athletica.net has been a one-stop destination for fitness clothing, casual clothing, loungewear and more. The company produces men’s and women’s clothing to suit many lifestyles, from fitness and fashion to yoga and dance. Everything on the site is designed and made in Sun Valley, CA to assure quality apparel and excellent customer service. For more information, visit http://www.Athletica.net