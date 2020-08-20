Seven New York Times Best-Selling Authors Join "The Convergence" on VoiceAmerica to Discuss Their AMAZON No. 1 Book Our Moment of Choice

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- On VoiceAmerica's "The Convergence" program, a host of NY Times best-selling authors discuss the book OUR MOMENT OF CHOICE: Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future which has debuted as a No. 1 book at AMAZON.



The book includes renowned authors Gregg Braden, Jean Houston, Deepak Chopra™, Ervin Laszlo, Jude Currivan, Eben Alexander, Lynne McTaggart, Joan Borysenko, John Perkins, Bruce H. Lipton, Michael Bernard Beckwith, Larry Dossey and many more. The program is hosted by VoiceAmerica's Dr. Kurt Johnson who is also co-editor of the book. The broadcast is available 24-7 after an August 26 posting at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2610/the-convergence. The book's inspiring website is www.ourmomentofchoice.com.



On VoiceAmerica, colleagues from The Evolutionary Leaders Circle (evolutionaryleaders.net), and the books other editors Robert Atkinson and Deborah Moldow, greet Braden, Houston, Laszlo, Currivan, Alexander, McTaggart, Borysenko and Perkins, along with award winning authors David Gershon, Karen Newell, David Sloan Wilson and others to discuss issues from the book like climate change, economic inequality, pandemics, environmental collapse, social upheaval, nuclear weapons-- all converging global crises threatening the very survival of humanity. In today's interdependent global culture, it's up to all of us to make conscious choices for a shift toward hope for the future.



Our Moment of Choice: Evolutionary Visions and Hope for the Future (from Beyond Words/ Atria Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster) calls on us all to join in synergy to co-create a just, peaceful, and thriving world. This uplifting book is our Call to Action. This is our collective moment of choice, upon which our future depends.



A second, September 7th VoiceAmerica program on The Convergence-- "Our Moment of Choice 2"-- will connect the thematics of the book to over twenty, free, global online events throughout the fall. A special issue of Light on Light Magazine (lightonlight.us), also edited by VoiceAmerica host Dr. Kurt Johnson, will feature and illustrate all of this content. Join us at The Convergence on VoiceAmerica for these inspiring visions of our full human potential and global change.



