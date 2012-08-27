Seven Tips for Home Buyers in Northern Virginia

Fairfax, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Now is a terrific time to jump into the real estate pool and purchase a home in Northern Virginia. If you are considering buying a home in the Fairfax area, here are seven tips from Debbie Dogrul Associates for you to consider.



1. Explore different neighborhoods and steep yourself in the diversity. Northern Virginia is a cultural hub with a very diverse population. People move to this area from all around the world not just for its excellent universities and thriving job market, but also for its multitude of restaurants, book stores, cultural events, family-owned shops, and more. Explore the different areas to see which one feels like home to you; Northern Virginia and Washington DC are international destinations, which gives each neighborhood its own personality.



2. Get pre-approval. When you are a buyer, the term “pre-approval” simply means that you have completed the mortgage loan application process with a credit check prior to beginning the process of searching for a home. When you are pre-approved, you always have the advantage over another home buyer who is not. You will also have an edge when negotiating the purchase price of your Northern Virginia home.



3. Be ready for growth. The prosperous area of Northern Virginia is expansive, including Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William, and Loudoun Counties, and attracts many new residents each year. In 2011, economists from George Mason University predicted that by the year 2016, the Northern Virginia economy would net 100,000 new jobs. Obviously, the economy is growing here, which makes it a terrific place to live.



4. Don’t get overwhelmed. The home buying market in Northern Virginia is excellent right now, and it is easy to get overwhelmed by all of the options. Your greatest ally in this case is a Realtor. The right Realtor can help you to narrow your options. He or she will also provide you with information on the prices of homes in Northern Virginia with the qualities you are seeking, as well as the average amount of time their homes spend on the market. This is very valuable information to have during the process of buying a home.



5. Don’t worry about how you’ll get around. Metrobus, the Fairfax Connector, DASH, and the CUE Bus all run through Fairfax. Plus, you are near Amtrak, the Virginia Rail Express, Reagan National Airport, and Dulles International Airport.



6. Beat other home buyers to the newest listings. A professional Real Estate Agent from Debbie Dogrul Associates can keep you updated on new listings in Northern Virginia. In this prosperous area where well-priced homes sell quickly, it is important to have someone who will keep track of new listings for you.



7. Don’t go through the process alone. A professional Realtor is your right-hand man (or woman) during the home buying process. A home is a huge investment, perhaps the largest one you will make in your life, and your Realtor will help you maximize your investment, and always represent your best interests.



