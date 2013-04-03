Seven Units Sold in ICON South Beach So Far in 2013

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Tim Allen, a South Florida real estate broker, has reported that seven units at the ICON South Beach have been sold thus far in 2013. Many of the recently sold residences were among the most expensive and exclusive of their kind on the market. The relatively fast succession of sales is interpreted to reflect both the growing strength of the South Florida real estate market (especially in the areas of condos) as well as the appeal of the ICON South Beach.



The ICON South Beach is located on Alton Road, in the South of Fifth region of South Beach, which is well-known for its wide selection of award-winning restaurants, lounges, and luxury boutiques. Designed by Philippe Starck and developed by Jorge Perez, it has 290 residences and is known or its wide selection of high-class amenities. These include a fitness center, world-class spa, two pools, library, billiards room, full-service concierge, and more. Subsequently, the condominium has been cited as one of the most luxurious in the region, and has subsequently won many plaudits in real estate and travel periodicals.



ICONinSouthBeach.com provides a live listing of all ICON South Beach Condos for Sale and rent, as well as a complete list of building amenities, floor plans, recent sales data, and other relevant information.



These listings are regularly updated and maintained for maximum accuracy. Additionally, the site’s real estate blog provides information on a variety of topics related to the ICON, including the condominium’s pet policy, rental policy and other rules and regulations of building’s condominium association.



Tim Allen is a graduate of the prestigious Cranbrook Schools, holds an undergraduate degree in Real Estate Finance (Business) from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, and studied law Michigan State University College of Law. He serves as counsel to real estate developers, construction companies, and a variety of real estate clients, including both individuals and small businesses. He also serves as owner, broker of record and general counsel to Blackstone International Realty, LLC (“Blackstone”), where he guides company real estate agents, and select clients, through the process of closing real estate deals that encounter significant conflicts, title issues or other impediments to real estate transactions.