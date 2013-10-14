Seventeen Year Old Launches Pakistan's First Free Web Host

Rawalpindi, Pakistan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Take a look at BASE.PK, a Rawalpindi based web hosting company launched by a seventeen year old teenager named Hassan Bin Fahim. What makes BASE.PK different from the tons of other Pakistan-targeted hosting companies that exist, is that BASE.PK is completely free. Offering more 10 gigabytes of storage and a hundred gigabytes of bandwidth – the free host offers more then what you usually get from paid providers.



BASE.PK was started on June 25th 2013, with the aim of facilitating the spread of technology and the internet within Pakistan. As Pakistan moves into the Information Technology era, we realized that the day would not be far when everyone would want a website for themselves or their business. We began to think about what prevented this from occurring now? The single biggest reason we found was the cost involved. What did we do ? We launched Pakistan’s first free web hosting company!



With our features out matching those of Pakistan’s paid hosing companies and our offering a free premium .base.pk domain name for everyone who creates a hosting account – we aim to change the Internet landscape in Pakistan.



Working with one of America’s biggest hosting companies, we utilize their load balanced clustered hosting network, consisting of powerful 24 core CPU Xeon web servers, a ‘GRID’ of MySQL servers, FTP servers, hardware load-balancers, a storage-area-network (SAN) and interconnecting fiber channel distribution servers. All this allowing us to spread website traffic across multiple servers simultaneously ensuring your websites stays online and running quickly at all times.



“The purpose behind BASE.PK is simple, to let anyone and everyone in Pakistan create an online presence for themselves and their business without worrying about the costs involved. We really think there’s a lot of potential for good in the Internet and localized content is very important for the growth of the Internet in Pakistan. We really want people to create websites where they share their ideas and experiences in their own languages so that the amount of quality content related to Pakistan increases on the Internet.” – Hassan Bin Fahim (CEO BASE.PK)



About BASE.PK

Future plans include providing inexpensive premium hosting for larger corporate clients and users, as well as increasing the capacity and quality of the free hosting service. To create an account, just visit the website at http://base.pk .



Media Contact:

Person Name : Hassan Bin Fahim (CEO)

Company : BASE.PK

Address : Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Email Id : contact@base.pk

Website : http://base.pk