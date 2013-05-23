Seventh Grade Students of Westminster Christian School Fish to Raise Money for Diabetes

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Several students at Westminster Christian School, a Miami Private Middle School based in Palmetto Bay, have participated in a charitable event that benefits research for diabetes.



The participants were Dylan Mironti, Daniel Kemmerer, and Matthew Sanchez, all of whom are enrolled as seventh graders at the school. The event in question was the Shell Key West Challenge Fishing Tournament, which raises awareness of diabetes and helps benefit the Diabetes Research Institute.



The school’s official website at WCSMiami.org reported that one of the students, Matthew Sanchez, was particularly inspired in light of his own affliction with the disease. Since its inception seven years ago, the event has raised around $3 million for its cause.



This voluntary humanitarian effort comes shortly after a successful showing by Westminster Christian students participating at the 58th Annual State of Florida Science and Engineering Fair. All seven students who represented the school won awards of some kind, which was a disproportionately high amount given that less than half of all participants win any sort of award.



The student body’s notable humanitarian and academic activities are a reflection of Westminster’s founding principles, which explicitly emphasize a Reformed Christian education, academic excellence, and preparation for post-secondary education. Subsequently, a significant proportion of its student body performs favorably in Advanced Placement Programs and the SATs, and many of its alumni have continued their post-secondary education in prestigious universities.



About Westminster Christian School

Westminster Christian School is a private academic institution founded in 1961 and located on 6855 SW 152 Street. It serves a total of 1,019 students spanning grades Pre-K through 12.