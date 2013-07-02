Several Treatments Available from Best Clinical Hypnotherapy Doncaster Has to Offer

South Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Brian Watson, the leading expert in Hypnotherapy Doncaster has to offer, has emphasized on the importance of using hypnotherapy as a way to treat some of the issues and challenges that many people are facing today. Hypnotherapy induces a hypnotic state on the client so that the therapist can help the client to increase the motivation to change or alter the unfavorable patterns in the life of the client.



The issues that hypnotherapy can treat using hypnosis is endless and includes smoking, child traumas, stress, physical illness, allergies, high blood pressure, smoking and more. According to the clinical hypnotherapist, Brian Watson, most people he sees in Doncaster and the surrounding areas express some skepticism that hypnotherapy could work. However, he states that there are many proven benefits of the treatments. For instance, hypnotherapy has been shown to treat addictions, regardless of the type of addiction that the person is struggling with. This can be the addiction of food, alcohol, drugs, smoking and more.



The benefit of hypnotherapy is that for the clients that successfully break the habits and addictions, there is no chance of relapse and return to addiction in a short while. Hypnotherapy has also been shown to help clients in keeping weight off. Some medical professionals have speculated that hypnosis helps people too overcomnie the nudge of overeating especially where they are overeating because of psychological needs.



In clients that have a problem of chronic pain, Hypnotherapy has been singled out as a great way to alleviate the pangs from diseases that induce regular pain such as Fibromyalgia, Arthritis, Migraines and more. Although drugs and diet may be used at times, hypnotherapy has been proven to be an effective way to stop the pain.



Brian Watson also recommends Hypnotherapy for those with the challenge of reducing stress. Stress has been noted to be the cause of illnesses such as heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity and sleep disorders. People handling a lot of stress in their lives can bring it under control by using diet, exercise and hypnotherapy.



In instances where the client has to deal with childhood issues, Hypnotherapy is a useful way out, effectively dealing with low self esteem issues and many of the negative messages about oneself.



Sleep disorders are also treated with hypnotherapy. Insomnia, night terrors, wakeful sleep, sleep walking and the inability to drift into REM sleep can cause a wide variety of problems including addiction to sleep medication. Although tough to treat, hypnotherapy can help to deal with the deep seated problem that is causing insomnia.



Another use of hypnotherapy according to Brian Watson is to induce deep relaxation, which has the pleasant result of reducing the risk of health disease, enabling the clients to relax regularly and feel refreshed and also make one less irritable.



This also ties in with the effect of behavior change that hypnotherapy can cause in clients. Brian also advises those with anxiety and depression issues, who are reluctant to take medication that they should enroll for hypnotherapy.



About Brian Watson

Brian Watson is an experienced practitioner of Ericksonian Psychotherapy, Hypnotherapy and Neuro Linguistic Programming. His expertise in these fields remain unparalleled, after over 20 years of experience in hypnosis and Neuro Linguistic Programming.



Brian Watson, who was trained by Stephen Brooks of the British Hypnosis Research (BHR) is also a trainer for the British Hypnosis Research institute. He has certifications in the Theory and Principles of Indirect Hypnosis, Ericksonian Psychotherapy and NLP (with distinction).



