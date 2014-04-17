Severe Anxiety Disorder Sufferer and Director Ashley Jacoby Looks to Raise Funds via Indiegogo for the Making of 'Trapped in a Flash'

New Hyde Park, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Director and screenwriter of ‘Trapped in a Flash’ Ashley Jacoby lives with severe anxiety disorder. She decided that she needed to help make a change in how mental illnesses are viewed when she noticed herself contributing to the stigma of mental health. Ashley is now creating a website for mental health awareness using short films to portray people with a mental illness in their average day lives. The short films will help teach high school students and teachers what it is like to live with a mental illness.



The movie Ashley and her team is raising funds for is named ‘Trapped in a Flash’. This is incredibly important because it’s a true story from one of Ashley’s friends. Ashley wants to make this movie for her so she can get her story out to the world. Ashley’s friend Megan’s story is about PTSD from domestic violence. Megan’s story is very powerful and people need to hear it. With adequate funding support, Ashley can make that possible.



This film is going to be on a website that will be put into high schools. This film is going to teach high school students and teachers the importance of learning about mental illness. Of course this film can’t do it alone, but this is such a powerful script that it will make a difference. This is based on a true story and it can’t get any more real than it is now. Ashley is not trying to make money off this film. She only wants to make a difference with this film and with sufficient financial help, Ashley can certainly do it.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: April 11, 2014 - June 10, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1hIOCU8