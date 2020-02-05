Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- Severe Keratitis Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Severe Keratitis incidence cases are increasing in the 7MM.

2. The diagnosis is increasing, and the high rate of Severe Keratitis incidence cases are increasing in the 7MM.

3. The United States has the highest percentage of incident diagnosed and treated Severe Keratitis patients.



"Males are affected by Severe Keratitis more as compared to females."



Severe Keratitis treatment will depend on the causative agent of the diseases. For the treatment of Infectious keratitis, aggressive eradication of infection is the most crucial step that may include around-the-clock use of antibiotic eye drops or antifungal or antiviral medications. Currently, the major Severe Keratitis treatment options are oral or intravenous corticosteroids or Immunomodulatory therapy for non-infectious and systemic antiviral medication, along with topical antiviral drops, broad-spectrum antibiotic and voriconazole or Itraconazole based on the causative agent.



The current therapy used is of based on the symptoms. Keratitis was traditionally considered an orphan disease with no effective treatment. In recent years, novel promising medical and surgical treatments have been developed. There are many biotechnological companies developing drugs.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Severe Keratitis treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. MC2-03

2. RGN-259

And many others



The key players in Severe Keratitis market are:

1. MC2 Therapeutics

2. ReGenTree

And many others



