SevJet Charter Services Releases SevJet Frequent Flier Card That Offers 10 Hours of All-Inclusive Private Jet Flight for $40,000

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Private jets are a privilege reserved for the world’s wealthiest individuals. Offering the highest standards of luxury and privacy, private jet charters safely send fliers wherever they need to go. The private jet industry is incredibly diverse, which means fliers have plenty of different options from which to choose.



SevJet Charter Services aims to win customers over with its high standards of safety, luxury and security. At SevJet.com, visitors will find detailed information about SevJet and the private charter services offered by the company. SevJet recently released a frequent flier card that offers 10 hours of private jet charter services at a price of $40,000.



A spokesperson for SevJet explained which features are included in the $40,000 offer:



“Our frequent flier card offers 10 hours of private all-inclusive charter services to cities across the United States and Western Europe. The jet card includes all of the costs of the flight. No additional fuel charges, landing fees, or repositioning costs are required. Our cards are designed to offer the highest level of luxury private jet services for a reasonable price.”



Concierge services are included with all cards. For no additional cost, SevJet will book hotel accommodations, restaurant reservations, and limousines or cabs.



Those who anticipate flying more than 10 hours per year can also customize their SevJet card to add more hours. Flight blocks are available in 25 hour segments. All cards come loaded with the full features and privileges that SevJet fliers have come to expect.



Private jet packages also vary according to the number of people being transported. SevJet offers five different types of charter aircraft. The smallest aircraft is designed to accommodate up to four passengers, while the largest jet offered by SevJet can carry up to 12 passengers.



SevJet only needs 24 hours’ notice to pick up passengers at any cities on the route map. Those interested in ordering a frequent flier card can visit SevJet.com for more information.



About SevJet Charter Services

SevJet Charter Services is a private jet charter company based in the United States. SevJet flies to major cities throughout the United States as well as overseas destinations in Europe. The company recently unveiled a frequent flier card that offers 10 hours of private charter services for $40,000. For more information, please visit: http://www.sevjet.com