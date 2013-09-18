Sew Delightful Introduces Brand New Web Interface

Tuscaloosa, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Sew Delightful, a specialty craft shop providing sewing, quilting and embroidery needs to Tuscaloosa and all surrounding areas, is proud to announce the launch of its brand new, refined website.



Offering custom sewing and embroidery in Tuscaloosa, AL since 2000, as well as an online fabric store, Sew Delightful is pleased to introduce its shoppers and online followers to a brand new, web-savvy interface. The company’s new website is designed to streamline user experience, giving visitors access to information about the company, frequent blog updates surrounding sewing topics and access to its different quilting classes.



“We’re very excited to change the feel of our website,” says Kathy Raisani, Owner of Sew Delightful. “We’re aiming to promote a more encompassing online experience that will make it easy for people to learn more about our company and what we have to offer the quilting, sewing and embroidering community.”



Along with visual updates to Sew Delightful’s website, the company will also enjoy a more optimized web presence. Through its reassessed site, Sew Delightful will cater to more local customers by way of local SEO optimization and other enhanced features. By capitalizing on its established presence in the Tuscaloosa area, as well as its authority regarding custom children's clothing in Tuscaloosa, AL, the company will leverage itself online in a way like never before.



“We have a great reputation in our area and we’re definitely looking to project that as much as we can in the digital realm,” says Raisani. “Our new website is going to make it easier for people to find us and interact with our company, before they even set foot in the door.”



To learn more about Sew Delightful’s services, selection of products, to sign up for one of its many quilting classes or to view the company’s updated website, please visit http://sewdelightful.net/.



About Sew Delightful

Established in 2000, Sew Delightful specializes in custom embroidery, sewing and quilting for children’s clothing. The Tuscaloosa, AL business also offers sewing, quilting and smocking classes, as well as an online store for customers seeking a variety of unique fabrics and materials. An authorized seller of Husqvarna Viking sewing machines, Sew Delightful is certified in Martha Pullen heirloom sewing and long arm quilting. The company is an accredited member of the BBB with an A Plus rating.