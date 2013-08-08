Sewage Treatment Industry China 2013-2017 Research Report and Investment Value by HuidianResearch

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- There are 648 cities establishing sewage treatment plants, accounting for 98.5% of the total number of cities; the cumulative number of sewage treatment plants is 1,947 (increased by 106 compared with the end of 2011); sewage treatment capacity is 117 million cubic meters / day (increased by 4.5 million cubic meters / day). Nine cities have not yet built sewage treatment plants, including Aershsan in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Shangzhi, Wuchang, Mishan, Tieli, and Hailun in Heilongjiang Province, Lincang in Yunnan Province, Xigaze Tibet Autonomous Region, and Wujiaqu City in Xinjiang.



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There are 1,254 counties establishing sewage treatment plants, accounting for 77.7% of the total number of county, increasing by 7.2% over the end of 2011. The cumulative number of sewage treatment plant is 1,393; sewage treatment capacity is 24.21 million cubic meters / day. 22 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China have achieved the goal of "each county (city) has a sewage treatment plant".



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With the strengthening of environmental protection, as well as the enhancement of pollutants treatment efforts, the national investment in environment is increasing year by year; sewage treatment industry usher in a peak period of development; the overall scale is growing at a high speed.



Focus & Covered Topic:



1. Overview of Sewage Treatment in China

2. Industry Chain of Sewage Treatment Industry

3. Environment of Sewage Treatment Industry in China

4. Market Status Quo of Sewage Treatment in China

5. Technological Development of Sewage Treatment in China

6. Emissions of Waste Water and Major Pollutants in China

7. Competitive Landscape of Sewage Treatment Industry in China

8. Key Domestic Sewage Treatment Enterprises

9. Investment Analysis and Advice of Sewage Treatment Industry

10. Development Forecast of Sewage Treatment in China



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